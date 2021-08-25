PRECINCT 5 CONSTABLE JONES AND CREW TAKE DOWN WANTED FELON
On August 23, 2021 Deputies with Precinct 5 were in the Walnut Creek and Longneck area looking for Johnathan Robertson. The male was the suspect that ran from police in Clear Creek last Thursday. The male driver attempted to Evade Precinct 5 but after a short vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit, he was arrested. Robertson was charged with Evading Arrest and had a Parole Warrant and another Warrant for Evading Arrest. The male was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.www.mocomotive.com
Comments / 0