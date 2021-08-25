Cancel
Public Safety

PRECINCT 5 CONSTABLES TAKE DOWN DOPE HOUSE

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 24, 2021, Deputies went to 311 Goodson Loop. At the address, a male, identified as Christopher David, 44, and two females, identified as Penny Sue Angell, 62 and Destani Ryne Tate, 19, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). Angell was a Felon in possession of a firearm. A stolen Scag Zero-turn mower was also recovered at the address. The three individuals were taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

