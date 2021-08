The below communication comes from Arizona Senate President Karen Fann in the matter of the Maricopa County Forensic Evaluation. Please know that while President Fann is most proper sending and informing citizens, in no way does this imply the Formal Forensic Findings will not be delivered or have been compromised. The Due Diligence of the team headed by Doug Logan has always been a priority and intact regardless of what has floated around the internet or other platforms. So hang-in there, America, the Formal Forensic Report of Findings shall be forthcoming without having been appreciatively delayed by much, if at all.