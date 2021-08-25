Regency weddings are predicted to be popular next year

Wedding season is in full swing, and it's a perfect time to celebrate love for each other, friends and family. The days are long, warm and full of potential, much like the days ahead for the lucky couple getting married. Not only does the new couple look ahead to their future, they also like to look back at their special day – and that's why wedding photography is one of the most demanding yet rewarding genres of photography to be in. As the photographer, you're there to document one of the biggest days of the lives of two people starting a new path in life together. There are a lot of nerves, excitement and happiness that make the actual events of the day go by very quickly. Couples rely on a good wedding photographer to capture all of those moments, from getting ready, to saying the "I Do's", to the action-packed dance floor. The goal is to capture each part of the day so everyone can look back and reflect on the love and joy that was present. It's not an easy job, and this week we're featuring a group of wedding photographers who have taken on that special task of capturing a day of love. Below, see how they use the speed and sharpness to their advantage with workhorse cameras like the Sony Alpha 7 III and premium prime lenses like the Sony 85mm f/1.4 G Master, to keep up with every part of the wedding day. Tag your own Sony photos on Instagram with #BeAlpha. We keep an eye on that hashtag for photos and photographers to feature on AlphaUniverse.com. Also, be sure to give @sonyalpha a follow for your daily dose of creative inspiration.