Regency weddings are predicted to be popular next year

By Harper's BAZAAR UK
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years, weddings have changed drastically, going from large-scale pre-pandemic events to more intimate, Covid-friendly celebrations. Now, nuptials are set to take on another form as we head into 2020, in the way of extravagant, Regency-themed weddings. According to wedding planning website Hitched, next year will see...

