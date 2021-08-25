Commentary: The burning debate — manage forest fires or suppress them?

As western wildfires burn through millions of forested acres, they are igniting debates about our response that are almost as heated as the flames themselves. The leaders of the U.S. Forest Service have known that fire begets discord since 1905, when Gifford Pinchot became the federal agency’s first chief. Randy Moore, who was sworn in as the 20th chief July 26, is no stranger to the conflict, after his decadelong service as the agency’s regional forester for California. Since 2017, our fire-prone state — and its many national forests — have endured its eight largest fires ever.