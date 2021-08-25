Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Michael Hiltzik: Why have so many Americans abandoned the war against COVID-19?

By Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWars are ugly, and that goes double when they're being lost. It goes triple when they're lost while they're still winnable. Based on what you may be hearing from veteran American military hawks, you may think this is a reference to the war in Afghanistan, which in reality was lost before U.S. troops even began to arrive 20 years ago. But no: It's a reference to the war against COVID-19.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Hiltzik
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid 19#Fda Approval#Moderna#Fda#Gop#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSMSNBC

'Mini-Trump' DeSantis 'more of a lunatic' than Trump, says Dr. Dean amidst surging COVID deaths

A judge has found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cannot ban mask mandates in school. The MAGA governor remains isolated in his stance against COVID safety measures, and even Trump is now encouraging people to get vaccinated. Physician and former DNC chair Howard Dean joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. Dean reacts to DeSantis' handling of the pandemic, asserting, "I think he may be more of a lunatic than Trump ever was."Aug. 27, 2021.
Public HealthFiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
Florida StateMSNBC

DeSantis' Covid policy in Florida could backfire

UPDATE (Aug. 27, 2021, 1:20 p.m. ET): A Florida state judge struck down Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates on Friday, arguing that school districts have the right to set mask policies. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has zealously opposed basic public health policies that would slow the spread of...
Public HealthEssence

These COVID-Denying Republican Governors are Just Pro-Life When it's Convenient

While claiming to be pro-life, governors like Ron DeSantis and Gregg Abbott are totally fine recklessly minimizing a virus that is killing their constituents. Texas governor Greg Abbott and Florida governor Ron DeSantis must be trying to one-up each other in the race to treat COVID-19 with the most recklessness. It’s like the crate challenge, but instead of a few dozen people around the block witnessing the disaster waiting to happen, there are millions of people who could be directly harmed by the fallout.
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Why are US anti-vaxxers touting a horse dewormer as a cure for Covid?

Republican congressman Louie Gohmert, a loyal Washington ally of former US president Donald Trump, drew a round of applause during a speech in Texas on Friday in which he endorsed the use of ivermectin – an anti-parasitic drug commonly deployed to treat intestinal worms and lice in livestock – as a cure for Covid-19 in humans.“The trouble is, these vaccines, they were only approved for emergency use,” Gohmert told a crowd at the Texas Youth Summit in Conroe, an event at which fellow MAGA luminaries Ted Cruz, Kayleigh McEnany, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk were also speaking.“Now you have Pfizer...
Alameda County, CApostnewsgroup.com

On Barbara Lee, Afghanistan and Covid Scapegoating

All ye news consumers are probably thinking more about Afghanistan in these last two weeks than at any point in the last 20 years. But if you live in Alameda County, thank goodness you have a representative who showed some backbone against the jingoistic rhetoric from the very beginning. That...
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
U.S. PoliticsHouston Chronicle

All the times they got it wrong: the GOP is reviving old history of blaming outsiders for disease

In 1862, California physician Arthur Stout published a scathing report with a terrifying title: "Chinese Immigration and the Physiological Causes of the Decay of the Nation." According to Stout, newcomers from China were spreading tuberculosis, syphilis and other diseases that could "insidiously poison the well-springs of life" and "corrode the vitals of our strength and prosperity" in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy