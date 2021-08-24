Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Three audiologist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60098 during 2021

By McHenry Times
mchenrytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least three audiologist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60098 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job...

mchenrytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Idfpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Salida, COChaffee County Times

High Country Bank is currently accepting applications for a Customer

High Country Bank is currently accepting applications for a Customer Service Representative for their Salida branch. Please apply online at: www.highcountrybank.net Salary Range: $20.00/$28.00 an hour Benefits include: Health, Dental, Vision Insurance, 401k, Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Incentive Compensation Bonus after one year of service. An Equal Opportunity Employer.
Oak Park, CAtheacorn.com

Get smart, use your meter

The Triunfo Water and Sanitation District is urging Oak Park potable water customers to use the automated water meters on their property to help track and conserve water use. In 2015, approximately 4,600 automated water meters were installed on all Oak Park residential and commercial properties that receive Triunfo potable water. The meters enable customers to monitor their water use in real time and set alarms to warn of excessive consumption.
Politicsthechronicleonline.com

SNAP: Emergency allotments for September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, approximately 402,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $65 million in...
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
House Rentwsiu.org

Rental Assistance is Still Available for Those Impacted by COVID

Renters who are struggling to make payments due to COVID may qualify for rental assistance programs. The CDC has extended it's eviction moratorium until October 3rd, due to the spreading Delta variant. But just because someone can't be evicted doesn't mean they won't be on the hook for unpaid rent, said Per Olstad, senior advisor for consumer education at the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.
Public HealthPosted by
Hutch Post

US Labor Dept.: $90M available to those displaced by pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the availability of an increased $90 million in funding grants to provide reemployment opportunities for displaced workers, historically marginalized communities or groups and those unemployed for an extended period or who have exhausted unemployment insurance or other pandemic unemployment insurance programs.
Public Healthmchenrytimes.com

Statewide Face Mask Mandate, effective 08/30/2021

At a press conference held by Governor Pritzker and Dr. Ezike this morning, Governor Pritzker announced a statewide indoor mask mandate for all Illinois residents, regardless of vaccination status, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continue to increase. The masking requirements are effective Monday, August 30, 2021. Click here for more information and to read the full press release.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Salida, COChaffee County Times

Site Coordinator / Head Cook The Area Agency on Aging

Site Coordinator / Head Cook The Area Agency on Aging is seeking a special person to join the team as Site Coordinator/Head Cook for our senior lunch/Meals on Wheels program in Salida. 24-28 hours per week. Pay $13.00-14.75/per hour, DOE. Holiday pay and PTO. Duties include: preparation of meals according to approved menus, reports and data collection, maintenance of kitchen facility in accordance with local and state health codes and inventory control. Position requires substantial recent experience cooking in an institutional and/or commercial setting. A desire and ability to work with seniors is essential. Successful applicant must pass CBI background check and complete ServSafe Certification within six months of employment. Applications and CBI authorizations are available at and must be returned to: Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging: 139 E. 3rd St. Salida, CO 81201 719-539-3341 The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging is an Equal Opportunity Housing, Employer and a Drug-Free workplace. /\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\" Help Wanted"
Economytheeastcountygazette.com

Extended Unemployment Benefits Ends Next Month. What to do?

The extended care act is expiring on September 6. This means the following three extended unemployment benefits will not be active:. ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment assistance (PUA). ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). ✅Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). But WAIT. Don’t be disheartened. These extended schemes have got some clauses that make...
Economyfoxbaltimore.com

$300 enhanced unemployment benefits could be extended past September 6. Here's how.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The stimulus bills signed into law delivered a lot of payments to people struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. The help included things like checks sent to every American - the last one was the $1,400 stimulus payment - and a slew of new tax credits. One of the payments intended to help people was an additional $300 to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy