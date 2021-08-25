Cancel
Tennessee State

More than 270 homes were destroyed in central Tennessee as flash flooding killed 18, officials say

By By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 270 homes in central Tennessee were destroyed in deadly flooding that killed 18 people and left three still unaccounted for days later, officials said Tuesday. A damage assessment conducted in Humphreys County showed 271 homes were destroyed by Saturday's flooding, according to a news release from the county's emergency management agency. Another 160 homes had major damage, and 28 had minor damage.

