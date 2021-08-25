Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden asylum-policy bid rebuffed

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that the Biden administration must comply with a lower court's ruling to reinstate former President Donald Trump's policy that required many asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided. The administration had asked the court to put on hold...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Fletcher
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Asylum#U S Immigration#The U S Supreme Court#Executive#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 5th Circuit#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Republicans should stop calling for Biden’s resignation and instead show why he shouldn’t be reelected

Seven months into his presidency, President Joe Biden is mired in controversy. The ISIS attack at Kabul airport followed the developments of the Taliban regaining control in Afghanistan amid a disorderly American flight. Both have occurred in August. Both have been a disaster for an unprepared, disorganized, and generally out-of-its-depth Biden administration.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Jonathan Turley: Biden defies laws, courts – eviction ban latest setback for administration

The Biden administration has racked up a long line of losses in federal courts in what is one of the worst records in the first six months of any modern presidency. While most administrations tend to minimize such test cases to avoid creating bad precedent, the Biden administration has litigated with an utter abandon – elevating political over legal considerations in litigation. The latest is one of the most disturbing.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: About Jim Jordan’s other Jan. 6 call with Trump

There are just over 48 hours left before the deadline for U.S. forces to withdraw from Afghanistan. — The State Department says there are roughly 250 Americans still in Afghanistan who want to leave the country, per a spokesperson. — Leaving was made more difficult overnight, as the U.S. Embassy,...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden escalates his efforts to puncture the Fox News bubble

In a sense, Peter Doocy’s arrival in the White House press briefing room has been to his employer’s detriment. It used to be that Fox News could spend days condemning Democratic presidents for not responding to whatever controversy its hosts had been tumbling around in their rhetorical rock polishers. Now, though, there’s Doocy, who is regularly selected by White House press secretary Jen Psaki to ask questions probably in part so that the familiar process can be beheaded early. Her exchanges with Doocy drop into the political conversation like bang snaps, crackling with life for an instant before being forgotten, the gotcha almost always redirected to the junkyard.
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

Armchair critics unfair to Biden (letter)

There are thousands of people — current and former politicians, policymakers, military leaders, State Department personnel, ambassadors and even former U.S. presidents — who are now sitting at home in their comfortable chairs, thinking to themselves, “Thank God I never had to make the decision that President Joe Biden just made to withdraw from what I view as that infected boil on the world called Afghanistan.”
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's Afghanistan 'catastrophe'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is a "Fox News Alert" another blow to Joe Biden moments ago by a 6/3 vote at the Supreme Court. They struck down the administration's latest eviction ban that eviction moratorium we have more on that later with Mark Meadows.
Foreign Policyamericasvoice.org

ICYMI: “Supreme Court ‘Remain in Mexico’ Decision Gives Lone Trump Judge Control Over Biden’s Foreign Policy”

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern: “The implications of Tuesday’s decision are profoundly disturbing.”. Washington, DC – In a recent piece for Slate, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern analyze and denounce the Supreme Court’s decision to require the Biden administration to restart implementation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. During the Trump presidency, conservative justices insisted the courts defer to the president’s constitutional authority over foreign affairs. During the Biden presidency, they are allowing a Trump-appointed judge, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, to force the government into sensitive diplomatic negotiations over border policy. Evidently, the packed court sees no problem in veering sharply into partisan political territory, with one set of rules for Republican presidents and another for Democratic ones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy