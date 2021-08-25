Cancel
13-year-old student starts classes, says Georgia Tech already ‘feels like home to me’

By Paul Vigna, pennlive.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Most 13-year-olds would be getting ready for another year in middle school. Caleb Anderson is diving into something a whole lot more challenging. He began classes Monday as a full-time student at Georgia Tech, where he’s studying aerospace engineer. His academic and career goals have a similar lofty path, beginning with a bachelor’s degree in two to three years and then a master’s, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. From there, he plans to earn his doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and then either work for SpaceX or start his own company.

