Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Long Beach man last seen walking alone from pizza restaurant beaten to death

By KJ Hiramoto
foxla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, Calif. - Police are working to figure out how a Long Beach man last seen walking alone from a pizza place ended up dying at the hospital over the weekend. The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of a man – later identified as 61-year-old James McManus – suffering serious injuries in the area of Stearns Street and Carfax Avenue on August 15. Officers were told during the ongoing investigation that McManus suffered the injuries after being under attack.

www.foxla.com

Comments / 19

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza#Pizzeria#Long Beach Pd#Fox 11#Fox 11 News
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
San Jose, CAFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection set to begin in Theranos fraud case

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the San Jose, California, trial against embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of duping doctors and patients, and defrauding investors of multimillions of dollars through the blood-testing startup. The Holmes and Theranos names have been surrounded by scandal since the then-billionaire was charged...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley take issue with judges' scorecards during bout

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed on one thing Sunday night after their fight – the judges were off. Paul and Woodley both criticized the judges in the split decision. Paul was awarded the victory while Woodley believed he had beaten the YouTube star. On the other hand, Paul was upset that one judge scored the fight in favor of Woodley.

Comments / 19

Community Policy