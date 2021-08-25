Long Beach man last seen walking alone from pizza restaurant beaten to death

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Police are working to figure out how a Long Beach man last seen walking alone from a pizza place ended up dying at the hospital over the weekend. The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of a man – later identified as 61-year-old James McManus – suffering serious injuries in the area of Stearns Street and Carfax Avenue on August 15. Officers were told during the ongoing investigation that McManus suffered the injuries after being under attack.