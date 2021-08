The S&P 500 has rallied during the course of the week, and especially so on Friday as Jerome Powell has suggested that the Federal Reserve is going to stay the course and remain loose with its monetary policy, even if there is a little bit of aunt tapering later this year. This being the case, it makes quite a bit of sense that we would not only break above this 4500 level, but more likely than not going looking towards the 4600 level. The 4600 level is obviously a big figure, but as the market continues to move in 200 point increments, so therefore it is worth paying close attention to.