After being put on pause due to a coronavirus surge, the recovery of India’s gold market appears to be back on track. India ranks as the second-largest gold-consuming country in the world, second only behind China, but the gold market has languished over the last couple of years. The pandemic crushed demand, particularly for gold jewelry. But even before coronavirus, record-high gold prices in rupee terms and government policy put a drag on the gold market. There were signs of a turnaround late last year and it continued through the first quarter of 2021. The second COVID-19 wave stalled the gold market’s recovery in India, but it appears to be regaining steam with growing retail demand and a surge in gold imports.