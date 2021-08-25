Germany importing more than just Volkswagens – Foreign exchange student attends SCHS
Taylorsville residents Walter and Carolina Head met in a very unique manner. When Walter was a junior at Eastern High School, a morning announcement came over the speaker asking if anyone was interested in hosting an exchange student. Already knowing Victor, who was also a junior, Walter immediately expressed his interest in having him be a part of his family, which he was, from Christmas of 1988 through July of 1989.www.spencermagnet.com
