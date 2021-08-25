Cancel
Boston, MA

Wednesday's Child: Siblings Yasmine And Dimas

Cover picture for the article(MARE) – Dimas and Yasmine are siblings of Hispanic descent who are looking for their forever home together. Dimas is an extremely sweet and affectionate boy who likes to swim, be outside, and play with action figures and cars. He is eager to please others and enjoys adult attention. Dimas gets along well with his sister, as well as with other children. Dimas receives extra supports in school and may do best in a substantially separated classroom. He has some hearing loss, which was recently discovered.

