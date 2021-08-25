Chamber Nibbles & Knowledge highlights Work Ready Program

The Guest Speaker for this month’s Nibbles & Knowledge Luncheon was John Odenbach. John is the College & Career Coach at Spencer County High School, as well as the Chair of the Work Ready Committee. Lunch was catered by The Block Gourmet Deli, courtesy of Linda Vittitoe, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant and Debbie Wimsatt with Elmcroft Senior Living. The non-profit speaker was Tammy Morman with Spencer County CAN Drug Free Spencer County.