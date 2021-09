If there is a single consensus about the American intervention in Afghanistan, it is that those who helped America deserve American protection. The most frequently mentioned Afghans are those who served as translators to American troops. But there are others at risk and who, along with their families, are likely to be targets of reprisals if they stay in the country. They have “a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of … political opinion,” to quote the definition by the UN Refugee Agency. Once outside Afghanistan, they would easily meet the United Nations’ definition of political refugees.