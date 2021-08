Shreveport is kicking off a real time crime center. This high tech room is another tool in the effort to fight crime and make our city safer. Mayor Adrian Perkins says crime is not just a police or government problem. He encourages all citizens to step up and help. This facility will include live feeds from cameras all over the community. The city is encouraging business and homeowners to make your camera feed available as part of this program. The city will only use those private camera images to help in a crime situation.