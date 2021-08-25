How Burying My Head in the Sand Left Me in £5,000 of Debt
A collection of stories about getting into – and out of – debt. I blame this on a myriad of factors. Some of them were my own fault, but most were not. So how did I deal with being a 19-year-old student in a huge amount of debt? “Not well” is the answer. When faced with this giant, flailing demon of financial responsibility, I chose the famously terrible method of “ignoring my debt completely, and living my life as though it did not exist”.www.vice.com
