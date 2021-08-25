Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How Burying My Head in the Sand Left Me in £5,000 of Debt

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A collection of stories about getting into – and out of – debt. I blame this on a myriad of factors. Some of them were my own fault, but most were not. So how did I deal with being a 19-year-old student in a huge amount of debt? “Not well” is the answer. When faced with this giant, flailing demon of financial responsibility, I chose the famously terrible method of “ignoring my debt completely, and living my life as though it did not exist”.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Kondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Service#Strongbow#The Big Mess#The Proverbial Void
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson can’t bury his head in the sand over the lorry driver crisis

The warning signs have been there for a long time, but the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage is now reaching crisis point and will only get worse in the run-up to Christmas.In recent weeks we’ve seen more and more pictures of empty supermarket shelves, branches of Nando’s forced to close due to problems with supplies, and now McDonald’s has reportedly run out of milkshakes. This is the tip of the iceberg, with so many other firms struggling to move and receive their goods on time.Tesco has been trying to tempt new drivers to join them with a £1,000 “signing...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Real Estateimfromdenver.com

Episode 003 #IMFROMDENVER Real Estate – Where Do You Start?

Marybeth Heckler from Loan Simple and Lenny Maiocco discuss the starting process for buying real estate in Colorado. If you’re a U.S. veteran, Marybeth is certified to help you with your down payment. Marybeth Heckler from Loan Simple believes that now is the best time for first-time homebuyers to start...
Posted by
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Am I Entitled to $240K Cash Found in My Dead Brother’s Drawer?

My brother passed away five years ago. He left a substantial amount of cash in a dresser drawer. When my other brother had to identify his body, he found the $240,000. He and his wife made the decision to create a narrative of their own, suggesting that my brother was a drug dealer, so they could justify keeping this money for themselves. Consequently, with the loss of our brother and the stress of knowing that keeping this money was wrong and sinful, my brother had a massive heart attack.
goodmenproject.com

Why More Money Isn’t the Answer to Your Problems

We all want to make more money. Why not, right? With a few more bucks, you could pay off your loan or credit card bill currently racking up interest. That rainy day or college fund could finally be set up, and that big dream purchase can potentially become a reality. With enough, you would even start investing. Yes, everything would be in order and life would be easy, all you need to make it happen is a little more cash. Unfortunately, this may not be the case and here’s why…
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

Not All Debt Is Bad: 3 Times Getting a Loan Is a Smart Idea

In many cases, borrowing money is considered something to avoid. After all, if you take out a loan, you have to pay interest -- which is an added cost. You're also committing future income to making payments, which gives you less flexibility going forward. But despite the common misconception that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy