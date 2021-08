From cows and cowboys to laughs and learning, here's what's in store for Shreveport-Bossier City this Labor Day weekend!. Ahhhh, Labor Day is almost upon us and along with it comes our last weekend of summer hurrah! For those of us who aren't able or willing to travel because of the world around us right now, there are plenty of things to do right here close to home. Check out our top Labor Day 2021 weekend events in Shreveport-Bossier City!