Best Shreveport-Bossier Neighborhoods for Trick-Or-Treating

It's official. I finally know where I want to live when I grow up! This gorgeous property for sale in Minden checks all the boxes. The home is traditional and built for family and friends with three stories, 5,100 square feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half bath. It even has an inground saltwater pool with plenty of room for a gym and game room! It also comes with 145 acres, FENCED! 15 of those acres are wooded and perfect for deer hunting. For the fisher in your life, there are even two ponds. On top of that, there is a 50'x100' shop on a slab with an office and it's plumbed for a bath, plus the two additional pole barns are perfect for horses and other big boy toys!