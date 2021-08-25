Sedalia Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the afternoon of August 24th, The Sedalia Police Department took a theft report in the 1100 block of South State Fair Boulevard. The victim reported someone stole several items from his unlocked vehicle. Among the items stolen were multiple credit and debit cards, as well as cash. A suspect was soon developed. On the 25th, Officers with the Crime Resolution Unit were able to locate the suspect using a vehicle check. The suspect was brought to the Police Department and questioned. Tanner J. Leary, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of felony Stealing, felony Fraudulent Use of Credit Device, and Possession of Prohibited Weapon (Knuckles).