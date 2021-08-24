Cancel
Colleges

TriOS College

national.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransform your TriOS College credits into a degree. Your TriOS Credits Could Help You Earn a Degree from NAU Canada Online. TriOS is one of Canada’s largest career training organizations, offering diploma programs to help students become job-ready graduates in high demand career fields. With a mission of student success, TriOS has partnered with NAU Canada Online to help students transform their education into a specialized online associate or bachelor’s degree in business, management, and healthcare programs.

canada.national.edu

Nau
Collegesnational.edu

Saskatoon Business College

Transform your Saskatoon Business College credits into a degree. Your Saskatoon Business College Credits Could Help You Earn a Degree from NAU Canada Online. Prepare for career success! Transfer your Saskatoon Business College credits to a fully online and accredited NAU Canada Online bachelor’s degree program. NAU Canada Online and SBC have teamed up to offer online degree programs with special benefits for qualified SBC alumni. Apply your credits toward your degree at NAU Canada Online. You may also be eligible to receive credit for:
Collegescollegexpress.com

How to Visualize Yourself at College and Life Postgrad

Committing to a college can be one of the most important decisions you make. The task isn’t for the faint of heart, as it requires extensive research. Whether you’ve been committed to pursuing your dream job since you were seven or you’re going off to school with an open mind, you deserve a college experience that’ll help you grow in a direction that allows you to reach your goals academically as well as long term. So how can you picture yourself at college and life postgrad to find the best-fit school?
CollegesUS News and World Report

2022 Best Colleges Rankings Coming Sept. 13

To assist students and their families in researching their college options, on Monday, Sept. 13, U.S. News & World Report will publish its 2022 edition of Best Colleges. These rankings of National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges focus on academic excellence, with U.S. institutions ranked on 17 measures of academic quality.
Dahlonega, GAung.edu

Trio honored for diversity efforts

Three University of North Georgia (UNG) employees have earned 2020-21 Diversity Champion Awards for their efforts to foster a welcoming, respectful and inclusive environment. Lindsay Bailey, director of student affairs and enrollment management strategic technology initiatives, is the staff recipient. Dr. Winnie Namatovu, associate professor of education, and Dr. Efren Velazquez, assistant professor of psychological science, are the faculty honorees.
Collegesnational.edu

Westervelt College

Transform your Westervelt College credits into a degree. Your Westervelt College Credits Could Help You Earn a Degree from NAU Canada Online. Westervelt College is one of Canada’s oldest colleges offering career-focused programs tailored to prepare students for today’s industry, business and employer needs. Now, through a special partnership with NAU Canada Online, Westervelt students can take their education the next level and earn a specialized online bachelor’s degree in business, management, healthcare management or information technology.
Williamsport, PAnorthcentralpa.com

A trio of women leads the way in Penn College's Engineering Technologies

Williamsport, Pa. - For two years, Lauryn A. Stauffer has seen only male faces in her electronics classes at Pennsylvania College of Technology. This fall, she’ll at least see multiple women leaders within the School of Engineering Technologies. The school program, dedicated to careers rooted in science, technology, engineering and...
Educationalicetx.com

WGU Texas Offers $50,000 in Back to School Scholarships

The online, fully nonprofit university will award up to $50,000 in scholarships to incoming students who apply by October 31. Going back to school is a big investment in your future—which is why Western Governors University’s (WGU) is offering $50,000 in scholarships to help make earning a college degree a reality for busy adults who wish to further their education. While many things have changed or been put on hold, your academic goals don’t have to. WGU Texas has been helping working professionals earn respected degrees online, on their schedule for moe than 10 years.
Texarkana, TXKTBS

Texarkana College TRIO program receives $3M grant renewal

TEXARKANA, Texas - Preparing for college can be difficult for anyone, but it's especially hard for those students without a good support system. Now thanks to a $3 million federal grant, Texarkana College will be able to provide staff and services needed to help students reach their goals of a higher education.
Cedar Rapids, IAcoe.edu

Coe College navigates extraordinary recruiting year to welcome third-largest class

High school students across the country continue to take notice of Coe College’s perennial national recognition as a leading college. Coe recently welcomed 438 students to the college, which is in the top 7% of four-year colleges and universities on The Princeton Review Best Value Colleges list, and ranks 10th nationally in the private college category on its list of Best Schools for Internships and 20th for Best Alumni Network. Coe is the only Iowa college or university to earn rankings in both categories.
CollegesGrand Rapids Business Journal

Baker College hires Scott Wowra as dean of three of school’s colleges

Baker College, one of Michigan’s largest, private nonprofit colleges and the top private transfer school in the state, named Dr. Scott A. Wowra its new dean of the colleges of education, liberal arts and sciences, and social science. Dr. Wowra assumed the new position effective July 1 and is responsible...
Collegesuga.edu

Emerson named Director of Online Learning

Kerstin Emerson has been selected to lead the Office of Online Learning at the University of Georgia College of Public Health. A clinical associate professor in the Institute of Gerontology at the College of Public Health, Emerson has been teaching at the College for 11 years and coordinating both undergraduate and graduate course offerings through the Institute for six years. In 2017, Emerson was selected as an Online Learning Fellow through UGA’s Office of Online Learning.
Collegesdavisnewspaper.net

MSC president, McDaniel to retire

In a campus-wide email to faculty and staff on Aug. 6, 2021, Murray State College President Joy McDaniel announced her plans to retire. McDaniel was named interim president following the resignation of Dr. Noble Jobe and was elected by the Board of Regents as president in 2011. McDaniel began her...
desales.edu

Worth the Wait: Class of 2020 Honored with On-Campus Commencement Ceremony

Nearly 200 members of the Class of 2020 returned to Center Valley for the celebration they’ve been waiting for. As promised, the University hosted a special on-campus Commencement more than one year after the graduates received their diplomas during a virtual conferral of degrees ceremony. Samantha Mullin ’20, who served...
Collegesnowdecatur.com

Millikin University students returning to campus beginning August 14th

August 12, 2021 – Area residents are reminded that foot and vehicle traffic will be increasing with students returning to Millikin University’s campus starting on Saturday, August 14. Millikin University will be hosting multiple move-in days for first-year students beginning Saturday, August 14 through Tuesday, August 17, from 8 am...
Colleges
Best Life

This Is the Most Overpriced College in Your State, According to Data

Higher education has long been touted as one of the main keys to living a successful life. And while that may be true, there is no denying that college is expensive. Not to mention the substantial debt many students take on in order to earn a degree. With that in mind, we wanted to find out what the most expensive colleges are in the country—specifically when it comes to how much value you get for the money you spend.
Posted by
The Independent

Florida university forgives millions in student debt: ‘Go out and make a difference’

A university in Florida has become the latest to forgive student debt for the academic year 2020 to 2021.Florida A&M University, a historically Black college in Tallahassee, used the the graduation ceremony to share the news that they were covering everyone’s yearly fees, totalling an estimated cost of $16 million."This is an indication of our commitment to student success and our hope that your time on the ‘Hill’ has been transformative as you take on the challenges of the day, go out and make a difference," Larry Robinson, the president of the university said in a statement. The money...
Lincoln, NEFremont Tribune

University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 688 degrees during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 676 graduates are from 40 countries, 38 states and 80 Nebraska communities. In addition, the Class of 2020 was celebrated during the ceremonies. All 2020 graduates were invited back to participate...
Collegesnicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF first-generation program welcomes students online

First-generation students met on Saturday during an online welcome session for the Knights First-generation program. According to UCF's Multicultural Academic and Support Services (MASS), a student is considered first-generation when their parents or guardians have not earned a bachelor's degree. UCF is recognized by the Center for First-Generation Student Success as a First-gen Forward Institution.

