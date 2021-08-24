Medix College

Committing to a college can be one of the most important decisions you make. The task isn’t for the faint of heart, as it requires extensive research. Whether you’ve been committed to pursuing your dream job since you were seven or you’re going off to school with an open mind, you deserve a college experience that’ll help you grow in a direction that allows you to reach your goals academically as well as long term. So how can you picture yourself at college and life postgrad to find the best-fit school?