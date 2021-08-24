Westervelt College

UNITED STATES—Right now, a host of students are getting ready to head back to college or to step onto a college campus for the first time. College life can be scary people when you first step onto that campus and get a taste of independence as an adult. I remember my first days on the campus of Michigan State University where I was absolutely scared to death. I did not know a single soul, it was in the thick of winter, so I already missed half a semester and it was an adjustment living with three other roommates.