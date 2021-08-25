Try These Creative Coffee Shops
Top This: National Coffee Day is September 29, but don’t wait until the end of the month. Try the brews at the region’s most creatively-named shops: The Pony Expresso in Canton, Sippy’s Coffee Drive-Thru in Henderson, Joe Pine Coffee Co. in Marshall, Rooster Roast Coffee Company in Sulphur Springs, Java Jacks Coffee House in Nacogdoches, Coffee Love in Gun Barrel City, Big Shot Coffee House in Tyler, Coffee & T’s in Longview, The Cactus Bean in Corsicana, Speakeasy Coffeehouse in Quitman, Brewsters on the Boulevard in Texarkana, and Filtered in McKinney.www.countylinemagazine.com
