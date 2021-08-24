Cancel
Colleges

Robertson College

national.edu
 7 days ago

Transform your Robertson College credits into a degree. Your Robertson Credits Could Help You Earn a Degree from NAU Canada Online. Robertson College programs provide students with the practical training they need to become successful professionals in Canada’s ever growing healthcare industry. To support the mission of matching student skills to the right career path, Medix has teamed up with NAU Canada to help students advance their education and earn a specialized online undergraduate degree in management or business logistics.

canada.national.edu

Collegesuga.edu

Emerson named Director of Online Learning

Kerstin Emerson has been selected to lead the Office of Online Learning at the University of Georgia College of Public Health. A clinical associate professor in the Institute of Gerontology at the College of Public Health, Emerson has been teaching at the College for 11 years and coordinating both undergraduate and graduate course offerings through the Institute for six years. In 2017, Emerson was selected as an Online Learning Fellow through UGA’s Office of Online Learning.
Collegesdavisnewspaper.net

MSC president, McDaniel to retire

In a campus-wide email to faculty and staff on Aug. 6, 2021, Murray State College President Joy McDaniel announced her plans to retire. McDaniel was named interim president following the resignation of Dr. Noble Jobe and was elected by the Board of Regents as president in 2011. McDaniel began her...
CollegesUS News and World Report

2022 Best Colleges Rankings Coming Sept. 13

To assist students and their families in researching their college options, on Monday, Sept. 13, U.S. News & World Report will publish its 2022 edition of Best Colleges. These rankings of National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges focus on academic excellence, with U.S. institutions ranked on 17 measures of academic quality.
CollegesExpress-Star

University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma Enrolls Record-Breaking Freshman Class

As colleges and universities across the nation continue to face unprecedented enrollment challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma will welcome its largest freshman class in almost 20 years this fall. New students at Oklahoma’s only public liberal arts college represent an 81...
Springfield, OHwittenberg.edu

Two Campus Leaders Promoted

Wittenberg University Vice President for Student Development and Dean of Students Casey Gill has announced that Corrine J. (CJ) Witherspoon, director of the William A. McClain Center for Diversity, and Jon Duraj, senior associate dean for student success and retention, have both been promoted. Witherspoon will now serve as associate...
Collegesalicetx.com

WGU Texas Offers $50,000 in Back to School Scholarships

The online, fully nonprofit university will award up to $50,000 in scholarships to incoming students who apply by October 31. Going back to school is a big investment in your future—which is why Western Governors University’s (WGU) is offering $50,000 in scholarships to help make earning a college degree a reality for busy adults who wish to further their education. While many things have changed or been put on hold, your academic goals don’t have to. WGU Texas has been helping working professionals earn respected degrees online, on their schedule for moe than 10 years.
Collegesnational.edu

Westervelt College

Transform your Westervelt College credits into a degree. Your Westervelt College Credits Could Help You Earn a Degree from NAU Canada Online. Westervelt College is one of Canada’s oldest colleges offering career-focused programs tailored to prepare students for today’s industry, business and employer needs. Now, through a special partnership with NAU Canada Online, Westervelt students can take their education the next level and earn a specialized online bachelor’s degree in business, management, healthcare management or information technology.
Millersville, PAmillersville.edu

Career Resources for Students and Alumni

In March of last year Experiential Learning and Career Management at Millersville University quickly adapted to make sure that the services it provides for students continued despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges this past year has brought, ELCM staff members have been working remotely, including organizing...
CollegesNewsweek

The 25 Best College Dorms in America

Deciding where to go to college can feel like the biggest decision in a young person's life. And with the last year spent indoors, the quality of dorms could be a deal-maker or deal-breaker for young students. Here are 25 of the best college dorms in America, according to reviews...
CollegesGrand Rapids Business Journal

Baker College hires Scott Wowra as dean of three of school’s colleges

Baker College, one of Michigan’s largest, private nonprofit colleges and the top private transfer school in the state, named Dr. Scott A. Wowra its new dean of the colleges of education, liberal arts and sciences, and social science. Dr. Wowra assumed the new position effective July 1 and is responsible...
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

University Students Receive Awards

Several students were recently honored with awards. Read about them here. Frank O’Hara medals were given to University students with the highest grade-point averages in their first-, second- and third-year in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Kania School of Management and the Panuska College of Professional Studies for the 2019-20 academic year. The awards, named in honor of the late Frank O’Hara who served the University for 53 years in various administrative positions, were presented at a ceremony held recently on campus.
Collegesthecitymenus.com

UWG welcomes class of 2025 in new student Convocation

College is back at the University of West Georgia, with students returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester today and the institution’s class of 2025 welcomed in a Convocation ceremony Tuesday night. President Dr. Brendan Kelly spoke during the ceremony, sharing with the first-year students that attendance at UWG...
Collegesmarketplace.org

Letting students work and learn during a unique college gap year

For decades, thousands of students have postponed the start of a college education to experience a “gap year,” typically a period of travel, volunteering or working to save money for tuition. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many students to re-evaluate their college plans. About 120,000 more high school graduates opted to...
Mchenry, MDgarrettcollege.edu

Campus News

Massey Named 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. Jackson, Mississippi — Oakland, Md. resident Kristen Massey from Garrett College in western Maryland is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship...
This Is the Most Overpriced College in Your State, According to Data

Higher education has long been touted as one of the main keys to living a successful life. And while that may be true, there is no denying that college is expensive. Not to mention the substantial debt many students take on in order to earn a degree. With that in mind, we wanted to find out what the most expensive colleges are in the country—specifically when it comes to how much value you get for the money you spend.
Alice Robertson prepped, ready for students

Old blends with new at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson. When the new AR students begin the school year on Tuesday, most will come through a tall entry that evokes the original Alice Robertson Junior High School, which stood at that plot on North S Street for more than 80 years. A 1939 cornerstone from the original school is imbedded by the new building's north entrance.
Collegesarkansastechnews.com

Robertson Named Associate VP for Academic Affairs

Dr. Jeff Robertson is the new associate vice president for academic affairs at Arkansas Tech University. His appointment was announced by Dr. Barbara Johnson, ATU vice president for academic affairs. Robertson will take office Tuesday, Sept. 7. "Dr. Robertson's nearly quarter-century of experience on the faculty at Arkansas Tech, his...
Plainview, TXwbu.edu

WBU Nursing Students Shine

NEW BRAUNFELS – The School of Nursing at Wayland Baptist University is celebrating a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN licensure exam for the May 2021 graduating class. The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) is designed to test nursing students’ applicable knowledge and critical thinking skills in order to make proper judgements in nursing and healthcare situations. The course is required for licensure as a registered nurse. The Texas Board of Nursing requires nursing schools in the state of Texas to maintain an 80% pass rate or higher on students’ first attempts at the exam.

