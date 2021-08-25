City board appoints Sager Creek Advisory Committee
Siloam Springs city directors appointed five people to the Sager Creek Advisory Committee during the city board meeting Aug. 17. The four people appointed to the committee are Travis Cheney, restoration specialist with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership; Luke Davis, resident and property owner at 203 S. Wright St; Ron Jefferies, resident and property owner at 307 Mount Olive St; Bob Hoffman, property owner at 212 S. Broadway St; and Patti Eiland, resident.hl.nwaonline.com
