Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Files For Divorce From Dell: Latest News

By Lee Daily
leedaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonya and Dell Curry, Steph Curry’s parents, are divorcing, according to documents filed earlier this summer in North Carolina by Sonya Curry. According to reports on Monday, Sonya, 55, filed divorce papers on June 14 against Dell, 58, with the court stating that the pair, who married in 1988, is still working on the breakup. After a year of experimenting with a trial separation and considerable deliberation, we have decided to leave our marriage. Our goal and desire are for our family’s continuous happiness, as this comes with a tremendous deal of pain we have learned from Sonya and Dell, both 58. “We are pleased with all of our many blessings and achievements! We will continue to be dedicated to and supportive of our children and grandchildren, and we will stay connected. We want that our privacy is maintained and respected and that our family be prayed for as we move forward with the split”.

