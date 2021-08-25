Cancel
Lafayette, LA

More Lafayette Traffic Closures to Keep in Mind

By Brandon Comeaux
This has been the year of road construction in Lafayette , especially over the summer, as project after project has popped up.

Fortunately, when the projects are done, they leave that area in much better shape for drivers that are passing through and drivers who live in that area.

One project happening now that is causing some inconvenience is the current partial closing of the intersection of E. Broussard Road and Johnston Street. Drivers can continue through the intersection from one side of the Johnston Street onto the other, but they have to detour if they want to cross over from E. Broussard over to W. Broussard and vice versa.

Again, an inconvenience now but the area really needed attention and people traveling through that area on a regular basis will benefit from the construction.

There are a couple of road construction projects beginning today in Lafayette that you need to be aware of.

Mills Street near Mills Terrace, google street view

Mills Street Closure

LCG workers will be closing Mills Street about 0.25 miles north of Mills Terrace as they conduct subsurface cross drain replacement. This will last from Wednesday until Friday. Detour routes will be made available for through traffic as local access will be maintained.

google street view

I-10 Eastbound & Westbound from Exit 103 (I-49) to Exit 109 (LA 328)

This is part of the I-10 Widening Project. There will be nightly lane closures between 8 PM and 6 AM beginning Wednesday until Friday, September 3rd. DOTD crews will be installing bridge deck joint seals and striping the roadway. There will be no detour route.

