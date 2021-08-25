Cancel
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers odds and lines: Steelers eye unbeaten preseason

By Joe Williams


The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) visit the Carolina Panthers (0-2) in their preseason finale Friday. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Steelers at Panthers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Steelers are coming off a 26-20 victory against the Detroit Lions to keep their preseason record unblemished. However, the Lions picked up the backdoor cover, leaving Pittsburgh 2-1 against the spread on the exhibition season.

The Panthers were humbled 20-3 by the Baltimore Ravens Saturday at BoA. QB Sam Darnold made his Carolina debut in a cameo, completing just 1 of 2 passes for 16 yards before hitting the showers.

Steelers at Panthers Odds, spread and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 4:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Steelers +120 (bet $100 to win 120) | Panthers -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Steelers +2.5, +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Panthers -2.5, -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Total: 36.5 Over -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Under -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

2021 preseason betting stats:

  • ATS: Steelers 2-1 | Panthers 0-1-1
  • O/U: Steelers 2-1 | Panthers 1-1

New to NFL betting?

The Panthers are slight home favorites with an implied win probability of 59.18%. Their -145 money line odds can be expressed as a fraction of 20/29 or a decimal of 1.69. Carolina will need to win by 3 or more points in order to cover the spread.

The Steelers must lose by 2 or fewer points or win outright in order to cover the spread. Their +120 odds represent an implied win probability of 45.45%.

The Steelers and Panthers must combine to score 37 or more points for a bet on the Over 36.5 to cash. A point total of 36 or fewer points is a win for the Under. The odds price the Under as the more likely result on the projected total.

If you're looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.



Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

