Before Ace Attorney came along, the top spot in my list of favourite video games stayed unchanged for 20 years. I don’t bestow the title of favourite video game to just anything – I have to like something, really like it, not with the passion of a crush but the warm familiarity of having returned to it over and over and over again without ever tiring of it – so you can imagine my surprise when I played lawyer adventure Ace Attorney for the first time and just knew that this game would be it. I even said it out loud – “this is it” – after a scene had me laughing so hard I had to stop playing.