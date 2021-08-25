Three former Tar Heels finish in top 10 in pro women's lacrosse league
This summer, Athletes Unlimited launched a professional women’s lacrosse league following the conclusion of the World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship. After the season started in late July, many former Tar Heels made their debut in the league and quickly found major success. In a format that emphasized personal performance over team play, some went on to hold captain positions for consecutive weeks, while all continued to dominate the game offensively and defensively.www.dailytarheel.com
