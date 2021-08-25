Cancel
Three former Tar Heels finish in top 10 in pro women's lacrosse league

Daily Tar Heel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Athletes Unlimited launched a professional women’s lacrosse league following the conclusion of the World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship. After the season started in late July, many former Tar Heels made their debut in the league and quickly found major success. In a format that emphasized personal performance over team play, some went on to hold captain positions for consecutive weeks, while all continued to dominate the game offensively and defensively.

#Lacrosse Players#National Lacrosse League#Tar Heels#Major League Lacrosse#Stat#Unc#Athletes Unlimited League#Team Wood#The Au Pro League#Tewaarton Award
