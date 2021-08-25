Three former Tar Heels finish in top 10 in pro women's lacrosse league

Here’s a wild thought: college basketball will return to us all in less than three months. It is hard to process when there is so much hype around UNC’s football team going into next month, but truly November will be an emotional, exciting, and somewhat terrifying time for Carolina basketball fans everywhere. The good news is that Hubert Davis is being given the benefit of a doubt when it comes to preseason rankings (so far), which leads us to College Hoops Today podcast host Jon Rothstein’s latest article.