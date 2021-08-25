The Dunleavy recall effort is ending. The fight for the state we love goes on.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Recall Dunleavy effort is officially drawing to a close. We are proud to have run one of the most successful, bipartisan and overwhelming grassroots efforts in the history of Alaska. The movement to recall Michael J. Dunleavy from the governor’s office was driven by Alaskans who care about the future of this great state and who are courageous enough to take a stand against the imminent threats to our communities.www.adn.com
