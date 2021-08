FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Saturday afternoon's nationally televised meeting between Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Acadmey was expected to be a good one as over 30 prospects with at least one FBS scholarship offer were going to be in action. It was as the Raiders, who have won two-straight Sunshine State 7A titles, forced five turnovers and made just enough plays on offense to secure a 38-23 win over the Panthers, who hadn't lost a regular season game in the fall months since falling to then No. 1-ranked Mater Dei back in September of 2019. Here's a rundown of five things that stood out from St. Thomas Aquinas' impressive victory.