Mobile, AL

Editorial: If you love Trump, get vaccinated

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump experienced something new during his rally in Mobile, Alabama, Saturday night: He was briefly booed. That never happens when Trump speaks to gatherings of his loyal followers. Yet the boos came Saturday when he urged those in the crowd not yet vaccinated to get protected against COVID-19.

