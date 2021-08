It’s one thing to watch the presence of the rain from one’s windowpane. It’s another to immerse in it from the outside. Have you ever done that? Of course, during most times, we are programmed to run inside, as soon as it rains. We dont want to get wet. Well, the question is, why not? Why can’t we go outside and move about in the rain? It’s one of the most beautiful aspects of freedom. Feeling as if you are one with Mother Nature, and moving through her, without a care in the world. Running through the rain, leapimg through her, and experiencing a wealth of spiritual elevation, is a nourishing experience. It truly is.