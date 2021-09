EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Nick Cassavetes is set to co-write Couture with Sean Glover, a contemporary drama set in the world of high fashion which The Notebook filmmaker is in early negotiations to direct. Couture follows an iconic fashion designer whose empire must take a back seat to her daughter’s mental illness. We understand that the feature will bring to light the toll schizophrenia takes on teenagers and loved ones. Glover will produce and Mary Aloe will executive produce on behalf of Aloe Entertainment. Eric Kim, Ashok Reddy, Patrick Longworth and Carlos J. Ramsey are executive producing on behalf of 33 Degree Films. Aloe...