Littwin: Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters gives first interview since skipping town to the MyPillow guy. Who else?

By Mike Littwin
coloradosun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest news from Big Lie country, Mesa County’s embattled Clerk Tina Peters has left the building. Actually, she’s no longer allowed in the building because of various accusations made against her regarding the integrity of the county’s voting machines, like allegedly leaking passwords, like late-night video copying of a voting system’s hard drive, like allowing a non-employee to be deployed — with security cameras turned off — in what should have been a secure location.

