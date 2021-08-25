Diversification in activities: between consolidation and momentum
The tours and activities industry is among those that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 lockdowns. However, the effects on certain sub-sectors or individual providers are just as differentiated as the subsequent development of the entire industry. This is because, unlike other crises caused by economic factors, demand for tours, activities and attractions did not and will not decline, and thus is not a general problem for this market.www.phocuswire.com
Comments / 0