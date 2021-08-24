Nesbitt School of Pharmacy’s Dr. Kimmy Nguyen Nominated for Young Professionals Award
Kimmy T. Nguyen, assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice in Wilkes University’s Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, has been nominated for the 2021 Young Professionals Award given by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. The award is sponsored by PPL Electric Utilities in the STEAM Professional of the Year category and recognizes talented young leaders in the science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics fields.news.wilkes.edu
Comments / 0