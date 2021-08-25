GlobalFoundries Sets “Journey To Zero Carbon” Goal To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 25% while Expanding Global Manufacturing Capacity
GlobalFoundries (GF), the global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% from 2020 to 2030, as the company expands its global manufacturing capacity. Building on GF’s history of environmental responsibility and ongoing greenhouse gas emissions reduction, this new Journey to Zero Carbon initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally efficient manufacturing operations.aithority.com
Comments / 0