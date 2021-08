BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday announced $2 million in grant funding was awarded to 69 local nonprofits that have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic. This is the second round of funding from the 2021 Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund, a program created to help nonprofits deal with the negative financial impacts and unexpected costs of COVID-19. “As our nonprofit organizations continue to keep Baltimoreans afloat through this pandemic, I am proud that we are able to reciprocate the support,” Scott said in a statement. “This round of funding will supplement our economic recovery efforts and help these important organizations...