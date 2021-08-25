Development of polyvinyl alcohol-based carbon nano fiber sheet for thermal interface material

International Journal of Oral Science volume 13, Article number: 27 (2021) Cite this article. Nanomaterial-based drug sustainable release systems have been tentatively applied to bone regeneration. They, however, still face disadvantages of high toxicity, low biocompatibility, and low drug-load capacity. In view of the low toxicity and high biocompatibility of polymer nanomaterials and the excellent load capacity of hollow nanomaterials with high specific surface area, we evaluated the hollow polydopamine nanoparticles (HPDA NPs), in order to find an optimal system to effectively deliver the osteogenic drugs to improve treatment of bone defect. Data demonstrated that the HPDA NPs synthesized herein could efficiently load four types of osteogenic drugs and the drugs can effectively release from the HPDA NPs for a relatively longer time in vitro and in vivo with low toxicity and high biocompatibility. Results of qRT-PCR, ALP, and alizarin red S staining showed that drugs released from the HPDA NPs could promote osteogenic differentiation and proliferation of rat bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (rBMSCs) in vitro. Image data from micro-CT and H&E staining showed that all four osteogenic drugs released from the HPDA NPs effectively promoted bone regeneration in the defect of tooth extraction fossa in vivo, especially tacrolimus. These results suggest that the HPDA NPs, the biodegradable hollow polymer nanoparticles with high drug load rate and sustainable release ability, have good prospect to treat the bone defect in future clinical practice.