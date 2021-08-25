Cancel
Development of polyvinyl alcohol-based carbon nano fiber sheet for thermal interface material

By Jiangling Xiong
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolyvinyl alcohol (PVA)-based carbon nanofiber (CNF) sheets are fabricated as an innovative thermal interface material (TIM), which is a potential substitute for traditional TIMs. Five types of PVA-based CNF sheets were fabricated at different mass ratios of PVA:vapor-grown carbon fiber (VGCF) (1:0.100, 1:0.070, 1:0.050, 1:0.030, 1:0.025). The thickness of the PVA-based CNF sheets was 30–50 µm, which was controlled by the amount of VGCF. The microstructure of the CNF sheets indicated that VGCFs were arranged in random directions inside the sheet, and PVA was formed as a membrane between two VGCFs. However, many pores were found to exist between the VGCFs. The porosity of the PVA-based CNF sheets decreased from 25 to 13% upon decreasing the mass ratio of VGCF from 43.38 to 16.13%. The density and Shore hardness of all CNF sheets were 1.03–1.15 × 106 g m−3 and 82.4–85.0 HS, respectively. The highest thermal conductivity, measured as the mass ratio of PVA:VGCF, was achieved at 1:0.05, with the in-plane thermal conductivity of the fabricated sheet being 14.3 W m−1 k−1.

