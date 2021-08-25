Aug. 25 - Fort Wayne-based Indiana Michigan Power cuts ribbon on donated Hartford City building

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), headquartered in Fort Wayne, on Aug. 24 handed over the keys and cut the ribbon on a building it donated to the city of Hartford. The 12,825-square-foot building served the community of more than 5,000 residents for 52 years as an I&M service center. In 2012, I&M and its employees moved out of the building. It now houses the Hartford City Police Department, which is comprised of 12 officers and the community’s senior citizens center, which provides 40 to 50 meals a day for residents.