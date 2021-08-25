First Alert Forecast: watching the distant tropics as summer sizzles on at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - August will finish on a very toasty note across the Cape Fear Region. For Wednesday and the next seven days: expect daily high temperatures near and north of 90, afternoon heat index values pushing or pinging 100, and nighttime readings generally failing to fall below 70. Your First Alert Weather Team sets odds for cooling and drenching showers and storms at 40% Wednesday, 10-20% for Thursday through the weekend days, and 30% for the 30th and 31st.