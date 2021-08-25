Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: watching the distant tropics as summer sizzles on at home

By Gannon Medwick
WECT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - August will finish on a very toasty note across the Cape Fear Region. For Wednesday and the next seven days: expect daily high temperatures near and north of 90, afternoon heat index values pushing or pinging 100, and nighttime readings generally failing to fall below 70. Your First Alert Weather Team sets odds for cooling and drenching showers and storms at 40% Wednesday, 10-20% for Thursday through the weekend days, and 30% for the 30th and 31st.

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Gulf Of Mexico#First Alert Weather Team#Wect Weather App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
San Jose, CAFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection set to begin in Theranos fraud case

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the San Jose, California, trial against embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of duping doctors and patients, and defrauding investors of multimillions of dollars through the blood-testing startup. The Holmes and Theranos names have been surrounded by scandal since the then-billionaire was charged...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley take issue with judges' scorecards during bout

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed on one thing Sunday night after their fight – the judges were off. Paul and Woodley both criticized the judges in the split decision. Paul was awarded the victory while Woodley believed he had beaten the YouTube star. On the other hand, Paul was upset that one judge scored the fight in favor of Woodley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy