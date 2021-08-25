Cancel
SPI/FilmBox launches Docustream with KlowdTV in US

Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPI/FilmBox and KlowdTV, the free ad-supported television platform available on connected devices, have signed a deal for SPI’s new ad-based digital channel Docustream. “We are delighted to partner with KlowdTV, who have surpassed a quarter million active users earlier in the year,” commented Berkin Ecevit, the Senior Director of Business Development and Sales at SPI International. “The demand has been increasing exponentially for our ad-supported digital channel Docustream, which broadcasts a premium curation of documentaries and lifestyle content, and we are confident that it will enrich KlowdTV’s offering.”

