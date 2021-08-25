Cancel
AUD rally pauses ahead of Jackson Hole

Cover picture for the articleAfter plenty of volatility over the past week, the Australian dollar has settled down on Wednesday. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7251, down 0.09% on the day. The Aussie has sparkled this week, with gains of 1.5%. This follows a fall of 3% a weak earlier. With markets in a...

Jerome Powell
Manufacturing
Economy
Markets
Australia
Business

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,818 after Powell's dovish move – Confluence Detector

XAU/USD has jumped after Fed Chair Powell refrained from a clear taper signal. The Confluence Detector is showing gold's next upside levels. This is what it sounds like when doves do not cry – Paraharasing Prince's 1984 hit, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has shown his dovish feathers, sending gold above $1,800. Contrary to a long list of his hawkish colleagues, Powell, the man at the top, refrained from committing to tapering the bank's $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme soon. While he acknowledged improvement in the labor market, his stance on inflation was mixed and he expressed worries about covid.
Markets

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inches higher above $1,820 on softer USD

Gold prices have broken the $1,810 threshold and eyes now turn to $1,834 while above $1,805. US dollar under pressure following benign Jackson Hole outcome. ECB/Fed prospective convergence sentiment in focus on the back of Lane's semi-hawkish rhetoric. Update: Gold prices trade higher above $1,820 with 0.34% gains. It took...
Markets

USD/JPY hangs near multi-day lows, below 110.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed some selling for the second successive session on Monday. Powell downplayed speculations for an early rate hike and weighed on the USD. Bears further took cues from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. The USD/JPY pair remained depressed heading into the European session and was...
Markets

Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech

Cable set to continue its largely sideways grind this coming week. IG Client Sentiment: Massive jump in weekly short positioning muddies sentiment reading. Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell conducted his virtual address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday where he reaffirmed the FOMC’s committed stance to supporting the economic recovery.
Markets

No Fundamental Changes After Jackson Hole

The market was waiting for Jackson Hole throughout the summer and now that the symposium is behind us, not much has changed as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn’t offer a conclusive timeline for scaling back stimulus. He said the central bank could begin reducing its bond purchases this year but won’t be in a hurry to raise interest rates.
Business

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 Economic Data to Start APAC Trading

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Q2 Business inventory, Covid - Talking Points. Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar unchanged as APAC trading kicks off. Australia set to report Q2 business inventories and company profits. AUD/USD at 26-day EMA resistance following big gains last week. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar is edging higher versus...
Business

GBP/USD refreshes daily highs above 1.3770 as USD weakens

GBP/USD edges higher on Monday in the Asian session. US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the previous session’s decline. The sterling capitalizes gains on the fresh weakness in the US dollar. GBP/USD edges higher on Monday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened lower but managed to trade higher on...
Business

Powell Waves Off Inflation Concerns; US yields, dollar fall

Aussie, Risk FX Take Off; Commodities, Equities Climb. Summary: US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell sent the Dollar and bond yields tumbling in his speech at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic summit. Powell said that while recent rises in inflation are a cause for concern, they are likely to be temporary. In July, US policy makers said they believed that it could be appropriate to begin tapering this year. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.31%. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 foreign currencies, slid 0.41% to 92.67 from 93.05 on Friday. Risk appetite rose, while equities, commodities and resource currencies took off. The Australian Dollar outperformed, soaring 0.93% to settle at 0.7313 (0.7239). Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback slumped to 1.2612 from 1.2682, down 0.65%. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied to close at 0.7012 (0.6950). Sterling rallied to 1.3760 (1.3698) while the Euro advanced 0.28% to 1.1797. The USD/JPY pair Dollar retreated 109.85 from 110.03, down 0.25%. Asian and Emerging Market currencies were all higher against the Greenback. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) retreated to 6.4625 at the New York close, from 6.4845 on Friday. Against the Singapore Dollar the Greenback slid to 1.3458 (1.3550).
Stocks
Financial World

European bourses end higher on dovish Fed as Entra leads tally of gains

On Friday, a basket of European bourses had wrapped up the session in an upbeat tenure, as the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had shown little or no intents to taper a substantial scale of fiscal support for the economy in an annual Jackson Hole Conference of Central Bankers, while real estate stocks had led the charges with Norway’s Entra leading the tally of gains in regional pan-European STOXX 600.
Business

S&P, Nasdaq Fresh Highs as USD Drops on Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

The US Dollar is a focal point for Friday morning with the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium taking place. While FOMC comments have been tilting more hawkish of late, Jerome Powell sounded very dovish this morning, helping to drive strength into US stocks and weakness into the US Dollar. The analysis...
Markets

The charts that matter: markets cheer Powell’s inaction

In this week’s magazine, we explore the investment opportunities in outsourcing. The sector has seen more than its fair share of blunder and scandal, to the benefit of neither shareholders nor voters – and yet slow but steady improvements mean now may be the time to invest, says Jonathan Compton. Find out what he has to say in this week’s magazine – if you’re not already a subscriber, sign up for MoneyWeek magazine now.
kitco.com

Are Powell's comments enough to kickstart September gold price rally?

(Kitco News) A dovish speech by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell triggered a rally in gold. But is it enough to push the precious metal out of its trading range?. Gold saw immediate gains following Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. December Comex gold futures jumped more than $25 on the day and last traded at $1,820.70 an ounce.
Markets

USD/CAD drops to daily low below 1.2630 on broad USD weakness

USD/CAD came under strong bearish pressure during the American session. US Dollar Index fell sharply following FOMC Chairman Powell's speech. Rising crude oil prices provide a boost to the CAD. After rising above 1.2700 earlier in the day, the USD/CAD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading at...
Markets

AUD/USD climbs to fresh 10-day high beyond 0.7300

AUD/USD continues to push higher during the American trading hours. Broad-based USD weakness is providing a boost to AUD/USD. Wall Street's main indexes post strong gains following Powell's remarks. The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum during the American trading hours on Friday and reached its strongest level in 10...
Currencies

Euro drifting ahead of Powell speech

After a strong start to the week, the euro has been quiet. The lack of movement is continuing on Friday, as EUR/USD is trading at 1.1759, up 0.06% on the day. The Jackson Hole Symposium is usually a hobnob of central bankers and other key officials, but the pandemic has rained on this year’s party. The event has been scaled down from two days to just one, and the meeting will be virtual in order to comply with health restrictions. Still, the star of the show, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, will deliver a speech to the markets, and his comments will be reviewed with a fine-tooth comb. Investors are cautious ahead of the speech, as US data has become softer and the Covid Delta variation is weighing on the market’s nerves.

