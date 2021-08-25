Market update: USD halts slide and equities hold gains

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMarket News Today – USD (USD Index 93.00) ticks up from lows at 92.81 & holds at 93.00, Yields (10yr 1.29%), Asian equities traded narrowly mixed overnight. US markets ground higher. (USA500 closed +0.15% @ 4486 & FUTS trade at 4480 now). Nasdaq biggest mover +0.52%. New Home sales a tad higher at 708K but Richmond manu Index big miss at 9 vs. 25. Overnight – VP Harris (now in Vietnam) calls China “bullies”, China reciprocates. US Oil rallied again to $67.40, before cooling to $67.00. Gold tested up to $1809 then down to $1791, at $1795 now. No decision from G7 on extending the Kabul August 31 deadline.

Marketsinvezz.com

Silver price: a bullish breakout is in the horizon

Silver price is back to the resistance zone of $24 after dropping to its lowest level YTD three weeks ago. Focus is now on industrial output numbers from various economies, US jobs data, and consumer confidence. In addition to its industrial appeal, the declining greenback may further boost silver price.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
StocksEntrepreneur

ETFs to Gain on Renewed Market Optimism

Wall Street has again impressed investors with the two major indices hitting new closing highs. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indices rose 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, to close at new highs on Aug 25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also up 0.1% on the same trading day.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inches higher above $1,820 on softer USD

Gold prices have broken the $1,810 threshold and eyes now turn to $1,834 while above $1,805. US dollar under pressure following benign Jackson Hole outcome. ECB/Fed prospective convergence sentiment in focus on the back of Lane's semi-hawkish rhetoric. Update: Gold prices trade higher above $1,820 with 0.34% gains. It took...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains quite below 110.00 on USD weakness

USD/JPY prints minute gains on Monday the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 following Fed’s Powell speech. Lower US Treasury yields augmented the downside for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the greenback,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near multi-day lows, below 110.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed some selling for the second successive session on Monday. Powell downplayed speculations for an early rate hike and weighed on the USD. Bears further took cues from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. The USD/JPY pair remained depressed heading into the European session and was...
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD refreshes two-week top above 0.7300 despite covid, geopolitical jitters

AUD/USD picks up bids to extend Friday’s upside momentum. NSW reports another blockbuster daily covid count, NZ reports softer infections. Australia Company Gross Operating Profits jump 7.1% in Q2. Risk catalysts remain as the key amid a light calendar ahead of US session. AUD/USD extends Friday’s run-up, the biggest since...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could rise to $1900 in Q4 2021 – BofA

According to commodity analysts at Bank of America (BofA), gold price is likely to move higher to the $1900 mark by the year-end, averaging around $1800 in 2021. “Expects gold prices could push to $1,900 an ounce at the end of the year. However, it expects the average price to come in around $1,800 an ounce in the final three months of the year.”
BusinessDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 Economic Data to Start APAC Trading

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Q2 Business inventory, Covid - Talking Points. Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar unchanged as APAC trading kicks off. Australia set to report Q2 business inventories and company profits. AUD/USD at 26-day EMA resistance following big gains last week. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar is edging higher versus...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading

Gold consolidates the heaviest daily jump in two weeks around monthly top. Covid, geopolitics join pre-NFP caution to probe bulls. Fed Chair Powell teased tapering but timing, rate hike concerns favored bulls on Friday. Update: Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs above mid-0.9100s

The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and assisted USD/CHF to regain positive traction. Diminishing odds for an early Fed rate hike kept the USD bulls on the defensive and might cap gains. The USD/CHF pair climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 0.9145-50 region during the early European session,...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Runs into Resistance, More Gains Ahead?

EUR/USD: A late Friday surge as Powell’s much anticipated Jackson Hole speech, failed to provide a notable signal for tapering, relative to the plethora of hawkish Fedspeak heading into Powell’s remarks. In turn, the USD succumbing to a typical “buy the rumour, sell the fact” type of trade pushing EUR/USD to test 1.1800. That being said, while there was a lack of a signal, Chair Powell did confirm that it may be appropriate to taper this year, which will be contingent on the upcoming key data releases, most notably next week’s jobs report. A figure similar to the prior two reports (850k in June and 943k in July), will likely provide a green light of having achieved significant progress on the jobs front and thus limiting the downside for the greenback. While German data will be on the docket next week, tier 1 US data will take precedence with ISM prints and the aforementioned NFP report. Although, with German CPI to be released next week, it is worth mentioning that the latest ECB minutes signalled that there are upside risks to the Bank’s inflation forecasts.
Marketsmoneyweek.com

The charts that matter: markets cheer Powell’s inaction

In this week’s magazine, we explore the investment opportunities in outsourcing. The sector has seen more than its fair share of blunder and scandal, to the benefit of neither shareholders nor voters – and yet slow but steady improvements mean now may be the time to invest, says Jonathan Compton. Find out what he has to say in this week’s magazine – if you’re not already a subscriber, sign up for MoneyWeek magazine now.
IndustryFXStreet.com

Mid-afternoon market update: Crude oil rises 2%, Navios Maritime Acquisition shares climb on merger news

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.63% to 35,436.38 while the NASDAQ rose 1.23% to 15,130.14. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.88% to 4,509.16. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,384,590 cases with around 633,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,603,180 cases and 436,860 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,676,560 COVID-19 cases with 577,560 deaths. In total, there were at least 214,647,600 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,474,710 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksFXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price rebounds from key support but SHIB not out of the woods yet

SHIB price halts its six-day losing streak, consolidates Friday’s rebound. Symmetrical triangle breakdown on Shiba Inu’s 1D chart keeps downside intact. SHIB price sees strong support at $0.00000685, resistance at $0.0000080. Amid a sluggish performance seen within the crypto market so far this Saturday, Shiba Inu remains exposed to downside...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target $1,830 next ahead of NFP

Gold soars to multi-week highs ahead of the weekend. Next target on the upside is located at $1,830. Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data could alter Fed's taper outlook. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the XAU/USD pair to climb above $1,800 at the start of the week. However, the pair struggled to clear the key resistance area that seems to have formed at $1,810 mid-week as investors moved to the sidelines while waiting for FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

