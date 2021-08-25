Market update: USD halts slide and equities hold gains
Market News Today – USD (USD Index 93.00) ticks up from lows at 92.81 & holds at 93.00, Yields (10yr 1.29%), Asian equities traded narrowly mixed overnight. US markets ground higher. (USA500 closed +0.15% @ 4486 & FUTS trade at 4480 now). Nasdaq biggest mover +0.52%. New Home sales a tad higher at 708K but Richmond manu Index big miss at 9 vs. 25. Overnight – VP Harris (now in Vietnam) calls China “bullies”, China reciprocates. US Oil rallied again to $67.40, before cooling to $67.00. Gold tested up to $1809 then down to $1791, at $1795 now. No decision from G7 on extending the Kabul August 31 deadline.www.fxstreet.com
