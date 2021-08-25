Cancel
USD/CAD struggles to capitalize on modest gains, holds steady above 1.2600 mark

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of supporting factors assisted USD/CAD to gain positive traction on Wednesday. An extension of the positive move in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD. A softer tone around oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick. The USD/CAD pair held on...

